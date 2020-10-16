Advertisement

Knife-wielding man in Paris suburb shot dead by police

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2020 at 12:28 pm

frantic00/iStockBy IBTISSEM GUENFOUD, ABC News



(PARIS) -- Police in a Paris suburb shot dead an individual carrying a knife, authorities confirmed to ABC News.



A dead civilian was discovered nearby, apparently with his throat slashed, police said.



The shooting of the suspect occurred around 5 p.m. local time in the town of Eragny in the Val d'Oise.



France's Anti-Terror Prosecutor's Office confirmed to ABC News that it has opened an investigation into whether the apparent throat slashing is linked to terrorism.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



