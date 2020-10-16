Advertisement

Kristen Bell reveals the one thing that got her through quarantining with her family

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2020 at 10:06 am

Jim Spellman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Kristen Bell admits that quarantining with two young children was not an easy task, which is why she revealed what kept her from losing her mind while staying under the same roof when the nation was on pause.

The Good Place alum recently released her new CBD skincare line and, during its virtual launch, dished about the importance of sneaking in some precious me time every day.

"One thing I’ve learned during this pandemic is that I really like and need to take baths," admitted Bell. "The only time I am allowed to lock the door in my house is when I’m taking a bath."

The Golden Globe nominee made the case for all moms -- or any stressed parent -- to make an effort to carve out a portion of their day and put themselves first.

"Self-care is not something to be 'event-ized,'" explained the 40-year-old mom of two via Page Six. "It’s something I need daily to keep my sanity intact."

The Frozen 2 star added that, "Self-care isn’t leaving the house for a manicure with your girlfriends once a month. That’s just leaving the house for a manicure with your girlfriends once a month."

Bell says people need to make an effort to focus on themselves every day, even if it's something as simple as taking a bath and closing the door so no one barges in with an interruption.

She and husband Dax Shepard share two daughters, five-year-old Delta and seven-year-old Lincoln.

Bell's CBD Skincare line Happy Dance -- of which she teamed up with Lord Jones to create -- is available now and one percent of all sales benefit the A New Way of Life Reentry Project.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

