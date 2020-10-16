Tatiana Maslany denies she’s been cast as She-Hulk: “It’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand”

Greg Doherty/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Looks like we won’t be seeing a green tinted Tatiana Maslany after all. The Orphan Black actress responded to reports that she was cast in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series and chalked it up to a rumor that’s grown out of control.

Speaking to the Sudbury Star on Thursday, Maslany was asked if she was excited to star in her own Disney+ series and delivered the devastating blow that the reports were false.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand,” the Emmy Award-winning actress declared. “It’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.”

Added the Perry Mason star, “I’ve been connected to these things in the past,” but it’s definitely not in her future at the moment.

Maslany lamented that so many people were convinced that the news was real, such as the BBC, but as for how the tall tale fooled practically everyone is anyone’s guess, she admits.

What probably helped further the rumors along was when actor Mark Ruffalo retweeted the report from Deadline shortly after it was published and seemingly confirmed it by remarking, “Welcome to the family, cuz!”

She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, is the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk. Walters inherited some of her cousin’s abilities after receiving a life-saving blood transfusion from him following a serious accident.

Marvel has not responded to request for comment at this time.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.