Students accused of filing false report reach settlement with SFA

NACOGDOCHES — Six students who sued Stephen F. State University after being accused of filing a false report against a Black student have reached a settlement with the university, according to out news partner KETK. A representative of the Houston-based Malley Law Firm confirmed Thursday that the settlement was reached but would not offer more information. The students claimed that university officials had violated their due process rights when they accused them of filing a false report that another student had threatened to use scissors to stab someone. The accusations led to campus police to entering the dorm room of Christin Evans, 17, at 3 a.m. on Sept. 14. The accused students claimed in the lawsuit that they were “deprived of their constitutional due process rights based on falsehoods, misrepresentations, and a rush to convict.”