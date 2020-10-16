Texas sends virus team to Amarillo, Lubbock as cases spike

AMARILLO (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott says he is deploying medical personnel and supplies to the Texas Panhandle and surrounding region as the coronavirus surges again, marking the second time in two weeks the state has sent response teams because of rising caseloads. Hospitalizations are increasing in Amarillo and Lubbock, mirroring overall numbers across the state. Abbott said Friday that an additional 100 medical workers will arrive at hospitals in the cities by Sunday. The state also is sending ventilators and oxygen concentrators. Abbott also has sent doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists to support hospitals in El Paso, where new virus restrictions started Friday because of a spike in COVID-19 cases there.