Exclusive license plates up for bid in Texas

AUSTIN — My Plates, the official vendor for specialty license plates in Texas is auctioning a limited release of historic license plate numbers as part of their Great Plate Auction. In the early days, license plates and numbers were issued to register all “horseless carriages”. The first license plate in Texas was issued during the summer of 1907. Even back then, all vehicles or machines had to be registered in order to legally use the public roads, streets or byways. The my plates great plate auction happening online through next Wednesday. To take a look at the exclusive plates up for grabs, click the link. http://www.myplates.com/auction.