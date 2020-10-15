Today is Thursday October 15, 2020

East Texans are paying some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2020 at 3:43 pm
TYLER — The average price of gas in the Tyler/Longview area is about $1.87 per gallon. According to our news partner KETK, those are the latest figures, released Thursday, from AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The amount is well under the national average of $2.18. Texans have been paying less than $2 a gallon for unleaded gas for over 6 months, which marks the longest stretch of gas being below that price since 2005. COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline demand well below last year, which has contributed to cheaper fuel prices.

