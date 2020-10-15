24 indicted in probe of white supremacist prison gang

HOUSTON (AP/Staff) – Authorities say 24 people, including alleged members of a white supremacist prison gang, have been indicted in federal courts in Texas, Kentucky and Mississippi on charges related to shootings, stabbings and killings. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is among the agencies listed as investigating the case. Indictments unsealed on Wednesday allege that members of the Aryan Circle committed a variety of crimes in at least 11 states, including Texas, Arkansas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The gang members face charges of racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, drug conspiracy and unlawful firearms trafficking. All but one are in custody. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is part of an ongoing operation against the Aryan Circle.