Disney+ ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ adds fan favorites to the cast

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Disney+ is gifting fans with a LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special featuring some famous voices from the Star Wars universe.

Among the actors reprising their roles in animated Lego form are Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian and Anthony Daniels as C3PO.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on Tuesday, November 17, which is also known to fans as Life Day — a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

According to a press release, the special will follow Rey as she continues her Jedi training and gets sent into a cross-timeline adventure where she comes into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and more. She must try to make it back in time to celebrate Life Day with her pals Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids.

