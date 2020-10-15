One dead after head-on collision in Smith County

TYLER – DPS Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-155, 2 miles north of Winona Wednesday morning in Smith County. According to a press brief, the preliminary report indicates that a pick-up truck traveling South, drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a Cubcadet flatbed truck, heading North. Jeffrey Dale Jones, 36, of Larue, was pronounced dead at the scene. Christopher Lee Bundrant, 43, of Quitman, was transported to UT-Health- Tyler in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.