One dead after head-on collision in Smith County

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2020 at 1:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – DPS Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-155, 2 miles north of Winona Wednesday morning in Smith County. According to a press brief, the preliminary report indicates that a pick-up truck traveling South, drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a Cubcadet flatbed truck, heading North. Jeffrey Dale Jones, 36, of Larue, was pronounced dead at the scene. Christopher Lee Bundrant, 43, of Quitman, was transported to UT-Health- Tyler in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.

