‘Jagged Little Pill,’ ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ lead 2020 Tony Award nominations

Courtesy The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing(NEW YORK) — As Broadway remains shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one bright spot for the theater community: the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards have been announced.

The Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill scored the most nods out of any production, with 15, including Best Musical. Following close behind was Moulin Rouge! The Musical, with 14 nominations. Slave Play had the most nominations of any play, with 12, including Best Play.

Other nominees include Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, nominated for their dual leading roles in the play Sea Wall/A Life, which was also nominated in the Best Play category. Acting nods also went to Tom Hiddleston for Betrayal and Blair Underwood A Soldier’s Play.

In the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category, the nominees include Laura Linney for My Name is Lucy Barton, Audra McDonald for Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, and Mary-Louise Parker for The Sound Inside.

The 74th annual Tony Awards will be presented digitally this fall/winter. They were originally scheduled to take place back in June.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.