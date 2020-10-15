KC Risk Management Institute to distribute COVID-19 safety supplies

KILGORE — Starting Friday, Kilgore College Risk Management Institute will distribute safety supplies, including hand sanitizer and face coverings, to students and faculty. In a press release from the school on Thursday, the school says this is an attempt to demonstrate the college’s commitment to helping East Texas employees stay safe. The distribution is part of TxDOT’s Energy Campaign, which launched earlier this week. The safety supplies were purchased and provided by Texas Mutual Insurance Company, the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurance provider, who has partnered with TxDOT on this campaign in order to further its mission of building a stronger, safer Texas.

In addition to the sanitation supplies, TxDOT has also provided copies of its 2020 Road Tips Handbook to encourage safe driving as part of a smart, complete safety plan. The supplies will be free to anyone signed up for any of the free safety training courses provided through the KC Risk Management Institute. Social distancing guidelines will be followed during all of the Risk Management Institute courses and face coverings are required.