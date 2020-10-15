Boil water notice rescinded in Winona

WINONA — The TCEQ required the City of Winona public water to issue a Boil Water Notice earlier this week. On Wednesday evening, the public water system announced that proper corrective action steps had been completed and boiling water is no longer necessary for public consumption. If you have any questions, contact Glenn Trimble or Deana Powell at 903-877-3381, 903-920-8421, or emailing citysecretary@winonatx.gov.