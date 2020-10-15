Today is Thursday October 15, 2020

Boil water notice rescinded in Winona

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2020 at 12:12 pm
WINONA — The TCEQ required the City of Winona public water to issue a Boil Water Notice earlier this week. On Wednesday evening, the public water system announced that proper corrective action steps had been completed and boiling water is no longer necessary for public consumption. If you have any questions, contact Glenn Trimble or Deana Powell at 903-877-3381, 903-920-8421, or emailing citysecretary@winonatx.gov.

