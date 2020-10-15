ETCOG announces Councilwoman Holmes as new Chairwoman

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments announced the appointment of the City of Kilgore Councilwoman Merlyn Holmes as Chairwoman. ETCOG announced Thursday that Holmes will serve as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The ETCOG Executive Committee is appointed by the Board of Directors and is responsible for carrying out the policies, programs, and services established by the Board on behalf of the 14-county region. Councilwoman Holmes has served as a member of the ETCOG Board of Directors and Executive Committee since October 2016.