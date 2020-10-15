ETBU to host future NCAA D-III National Championship

MARSHALL– East Texas Baptist University has been selected to host the National Softball Championship for the 2023 NCAA Division III . According to Thursday’s press brief, this will be the first time ETBU will host a National Championship. However, Tiger Softball is no stranger to NCAA championship success, winning the title in 2010. More recently, ETBU went 15-0 last Spring in the program’s first-ever undefeated season. The NCAA sports committee made the selection of host sites based on criteria including the ability to create an outstanding experience for student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA sport-specific bid specifications.