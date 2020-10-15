‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin reveals she’s freezing her eggs

Paul Hebert/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin isn’t taking any chances when it comes to her fertility.

Following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, the 30-year-old revealed on her Instagram Story this week that she’s freezing her eggs.

“I think it’s so important as women we know about our bodies and our options,” Kufrin said. “For me, I’m not old but I’m not a spring chicken and I want kids one day but not anytime soon so I figure why not do it now in quarantine.”

She documented her first night of injections on Tuesday to begin the process. She plans to document the whole journey for her followers.

On September 1, Kufrin confirmed she and Yrigoyen had ended their engagement after two years together.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.