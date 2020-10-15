John Cena secretly weds Shay Shariatzadeh in private wedding ceremony

John Lamparski/FilmMagic(TAMPA, FL) — John Cena is a married man. The former WWE star-turned Hollywood actor secretly tied the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Florida.

According to official documents obtained by ABC News, the two filed for a marriage certificate earlier this month and exchanged vows on October 12.

The two had never announced they were engaged.

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first romantically linked following his public 2018 breakup with ex-fiancee Nikki Bella. Prior to their split, Cena and Bella maintained a six-year relationship.

As for Bella, the former wrestler has since found love with Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and recently welcomed a son.

This is Cena’s second marriage, his first being to Elizabeth Huberdeau between 2009 and 2012.

By Megan Stone

