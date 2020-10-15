Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence lead “iconic” cast of Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has gathered what it calls an “iconic” cast for The Big Short filmmaker Adam McKay’s upcoming comedy Don’t Look Up.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Matthew Perry top the A-list cast, the streamer confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday.

Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel and Tomer Sisley also star in the comedy, which follows “two subordinate astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn the whole world of impending destruction from an asteroid headed Earth’s way,” according to Variety.

McCay took home an Oscar in 2016 for The Big Short. His other films include Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers and Vice.

By George Costantino

