Texas AD “expects” players stand together for school song

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte says he expects players to “stand together as a unified group” to show appreciation for the school and fans during the playing of the school song “The Eyes of Texas.” The song has become a thorny controversy within the Texas program. Some players say they no longer want to sing it because of connections to racist elements in school history. Del Conte’s remarks are the most forceful yet from the administration. Football coach Tom Herman has said he’ll encourage players to join in but will respect those who didn’t want to.