Former Texas State coach Kaspar denies allegations of racism

AUSTIN (AP) — Former Texas State basketball coach Danny Kaspar denied being a racist and said he holds “only love in my heart for people of all races, colors and creeds” in a resignation letter released Wednesday by the school. Kaspar resigned Sept. 22 amid a school investigation into allegations by a Bobcats player that he singled out Black players with racist taunts. Texas State released the letter after a public records request. The school investigation has not been released.