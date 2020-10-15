Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event starts Oct. 30: Everything you need to know

germi_p/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Retailers have been launching huge sales events left and right, and Sephora just added its name to that lineup.

On Tuesday, the company announced Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event beginning on Oct. 30.

The event will be open to those who have a Beauty Insider membership, and it will be available to all three tiers: Rouge, VIB and Insider members.

It’s free to become a part of Sephora’sBeauty Insider programs, and the different tiers are based on how much you spend in a calendar year.

Beginning Oct. 30, Rogue members can get 20% off on Sephora store items. Starting Nov. 3, VIB members will get 15% off products, and finally, beginning Nov. 5, Insider members will get 10% off.

All sales for the event will end on Nov. 9.

Shoppers will need to use code HOLIDAYFUN when checking out to get percentages off.

Sephora’s sale will include a wide variety of beauty products from brands such as Fenty Beauty, Dior, Pat McGrath and several others.

However, The Ordinary products and Nudestix Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitizer Gel will be excluded for U.S.-based customers. There is also a limit for one Dyson item per transaction.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.