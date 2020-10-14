Police searching for missing East Texan possibly suffering with life-threatening head injury

Police searching for missing East Texan possibly suffering with life-threatening head injuryPosted/updated on: October 14, 2020 at 4:21 pm
RAINS COUNTY — Point police are looking for a Rains County man who is listed as missing and endangered. David Matthew Day, 45, received a head injury that could be life threatening. Family members say Day walked away from a residence in Point several days ago and has not been heard from or seen since. If located, contact the Point police department Facebook via messenger immediately or contact the rains county sheriffs office.