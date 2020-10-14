Major crash on 64 E involves multiple vehicles in Smith County

TYLER – D.P.S. Troopers were called to the scene of a three vehicle crash on SH-64 E and Wolf Lane near Chapel Hill late Wednesday morning. According to a news brief, preliminary reports indicate a driver heading west on SH-64 stopped to make a left turn onto Wolf Lane and was struck from behind by a second vehicle, also traveling westbound. The impact caused the struck vehicle to travel into the oncoming lane where it was then hit by a gasoline tanker that was eastbound. The driver of the tanker, the driver of the Toyota and an infant passenger were transported to an area hospital.