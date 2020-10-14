Council approves construction improvements for Cambridge Road

TYLER — Tyler Council members have approved nearly $8.5 million dollars for a construction project on Cambridge Road. On Wednesday, the Council handed off the initiative to Reynolds & Kay Ltd. for capital improvements to Cambridge Road from Broadway Ave. to Jeff Davis Drive. The project will include expansion of the existing pavement width, adding curb and gutter, sidewalks, a new underground storm drain system and installation of a 12-inch water line and miscellaneous water and sewer system improvements. Also, drainage issues adjacent to the project on Oxford Drive will be addressed. The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. Construction will start in January 2021.