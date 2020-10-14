Early morning electrical fire in Tyler

TYLER — Tyler Fire and Police responded to a structure fire at a Valero gas station Wednesday morning. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. According to our news partner KETK, Firefighters believe the blaze had been burning for several hours, but eventually put itself out due to the size of the building. Commuters experienced delays as most of the southbound lanes remained closed. The Valero gas station is located on Southeast Loop 323 near the intersection of HWY 64 and Loop 323.