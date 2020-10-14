Karamo Brown wouldn’t mind being ‘The Bachelor’ following breakup with fiancé

Ryan Collerd/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Could Karamo Brown be the next Bachelor?

Well, if it were up to the Queer Eye star, 39, the answer is simple, “Why not?”

“We can go for it. Let’s try it. I would … Why not?” he told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “Let me tell you something: what I’ve learned right now — and I tweeted this the other day — is that dating is a mess.”

Elaborating on just how much of a mess the dating scene is, Brown explained, “Not to be crude or anything, [but] sending inappropriate pics is not a way to ever engage with someone. That’s not universal for ‘hello.’ I don’t know why guys think that’s an appropriate thing to do. So, it’s like, please keep it respectful. You know what I mean?”

“So, if I could just get a whole bunch of great guys in one room and just to, like, go through, sign me up,” he added.

The opportunity to be on a dating show is one that The Real World alum hasn’t had to consider as he was previously in a decade-long relationship with fiancé Ian Jordan. However, last month he revealed that the two split during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“[The wedding] was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it’s actually postponed officially, because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago,” he said while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things,” he added. “But eventually, I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up.”

By Danielle Long

