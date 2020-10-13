31st annual Academic Rodeo plans to take place in person and virtually

TYLER — The Park of East Texas presents two events each year, the East Texas State Fair and Academic Rodeo. Proceeds from the ETSF in September fund the collection of 14 contests occurring over several weeks each November, January, and February. Although The Park of East Texas found it necessary to cancel this year’s Fair event, plans are moving forward for the 31st presentation of Academic Rodeo. Schools and Groups can register through October 15th. Approximately 1,800 to 2,000 students have competed in past years, representing approximately 100 schools or groups. For more information, click the link https://www.etstatefair.com/p/academic-rodeo, or contact The Park of East Texas, East Texas State Fair at 903-597-2501.