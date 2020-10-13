Historic Tyler makes donation to spur others alongside The Goodman-LeGrand exterior restoration project

TYLER — Dating back to 1859, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum is one of Tyler’s oldest historic properties and was the first property in Smith County to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, Historic Tyler’s Ashley Washmon, told KTBB why they chose to donate a $1,500 grant to the exterior restoration project. “It is one of the oldest homes in Tyler, they came to us in the beginning of the summer and were in the middle of getting bids for all of the exterior restoration work that was needed. So, we just chose the Goodman-LeGrand Museum as one of our projects for this year.”

The Executive Director continued, “Every year we pick a few projects that impact the historic preservation around town, and clearly The Goodman-LeGrand Museum is a worthy project.” The home has been a Texas Historic Landmark since 1964. Today, the house operates as a museum and is still furnished with the original belongings of the Goodman-LeGrand family. An estimated $815,000 is needed to complete the restoration.