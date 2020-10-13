Suspects in plot against MI governor also discussed kidnapping VA Gov. Northam

Kuzma/iStockBy KARMA ALLEN and LUKE BARR, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allegedly discussed taking similar action against Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam over his COVID-19 restrictions.

The men — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — appeared in court on Tuesday as prosecutors outlined why they should be locked up pending trial. They were charged with attempting to take Whitmer and others hostage at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, last week.

A spokesperson for Gov. Northam said the FBI had previously notified his security team about the plot.

“The FBI alerted key members of the Governor’s security team throughout the course of their investigation. Per security protocols for highly-classified information, neither the Governor nor other members of his staff were informed,” the spokesperson said. “At no time was the Governor or his family in imminent danger. Enhanced security measures have been in place for Governor Northam and his family for quite some time, and they will remain.”

The suspects are allegedly part of a larger group of self-proclaimed militia members from around the country who met online earlier this year to discuss plots against elected officials. The plan to go after Northam allegedly came up during a July 18 meeting in Dublin, Ohio.

During questioning by federal prosecutors, FBI Special Agent Richard Trask detailed specifically how seriously the men were about carrying out the plot. They also played videos and showed photos of the men during what the FBI describes as training for a possible event.

Trask detailed the plot to allegedly surveil the governor’s home, which included timing the response from law enforcement to her house and blowing up a bridge that connected law enforcement to her residence.

Prosecutors also went into specific detail about the code names that were allegedly used by the six men, and how they enlisted the help of the Wolverine Watchmen — another group that was brought up on state charges — to allegedly carry out the planned attack.

