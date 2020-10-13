‘Days of Our Lives’ halts production after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — The NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives has suspended production for two weeks after a member of the production crew tested positive for COVID-19, according to Deadline.

Taping is set to resume October 26. Meanwhile, the person who tested positive as a result of the show’s strict protocol, is now in isolation. People who came in close contact with the affected individual have also been placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The actions, “taken out of an abundance of caution,” also include deep cleaning and disinfecting of the soap’s production facilities at the Burbank Studios, according to Deadline.

The show’s airdate schedule won’t be affected by the shutdown.

The series, in its 56th season, resumed filming on September 1, making it the last of the four broadcast daytime soaps to pick up production. That was partly because Days had many more episodes already in the can than its counterparts, CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s General Hospital.

By George Costantino

