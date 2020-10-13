Texas woman drowns after falling off boat in Lake Tahoe

Today is Tuesday October 13, 2020

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Authorities say a woman who drowned after falling off a boat carrying six children in a lake straddling Northern California and Nevada has been identified as 30-year-old Daisy Rogers of El Paso, Texas. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office in California said Rogers was in a boat in Lake Tahoe on Friday when she accidentally fell off. Nevada authorities previously said a man on the boat tried to rescue her but failed, and was suffering from severe hypothermia. Authorities say all six children found on the drifting boat were rescued.

