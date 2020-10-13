Peta Murgatroyd reveals she had to rush to therapy after suffering injury on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd had to quickly rush off the ballroom once the cameras stopped rolling on Monday night’s episode due to an injury that needed immediate treatment.

The dancer was noticeably absent from the press line, where she should have been standing with her dance partner, Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis.

“Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance,” the 34-year-old apologized on Twitter. “I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy.”

“I’ll be ok but I needed to get it seen to ASAP,” the dancer assured. “Thanks for the concern. Love you all and I’m looking forward to next week.”

Murgatroyd and Davis performed an energetic foxtrot to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” earning a collective score of 21 out of 30. They were sent to the bottom two alongside actor Jesse Metcalfe, but the judges unanimously decided to save the NFL star due to the progress he’s made since the start of the season.

This isn’t the only injury to plague DWTS this year. Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ability to compete this season was thrown into jeopardy after damaging her ankle during rehearsals.

Thankfully, she also pulled through and is currently one of the contestants favored to win the Mirror Ball trophy this season.

As for Davis and Murgatroyd, they could very well win it all as the judges have continually praised the athlete for listening to their criticisms and applying that to improve his technique each week.

Dancing with the Stars returns next Monday, October 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

