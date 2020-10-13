Former school employee guilty of indecency with a child

SMITH COUNTY — A former Whitehouse ISD employee pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of indecency with a child by exposure. According to our news partner KETK, William Henry Aldridge, 29, of Tyler, was sentenced to eight years of deferred adjudication. Aldridge, a former equipment manager, was accused of molesting a football player back in 2010 and 2011. According to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK, he was also accused of sexually abusing a fourth-grader. The district was contacted by police in October of last year and placed Aldridge on immediate leave before eventually firing him.