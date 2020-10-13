Kilgore PD warns of email scam involving fake speeding ticket

KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department is warning local residents about a new scam involving your email. According to our news partner KETK, KPD says residents have received emails claiming they’ve been caught by a speed camera in Kilgore and that they owed around $875 in fines. The fake email includes a link that officials say, “under no circumstances should be clicked.” The department said, “This most likely allows them into your computer where they have access to your data…we don’t know how the scam works completely since we won’t click that link, but Texas doesn’t have speed cameras.” Governor Abbott signed a bill in May of 2019 that banned the use of red light cameras in Texas.