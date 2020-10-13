Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearings live updates

PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesBy LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The high-stakes confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, continue Tuesday.

Senate Republicans continue their push for a final vote before Election Day despite Democratic calls to let voters decide who should pick a new justice.

Trump nominated Barrett to fill the seat left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The four days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, overseen by Chairman Lindsey Graham, are unprecedented, with some members participating virtually and in-person. Barrett is appearing at the witness table to face questions.

Hearings begin at 9 a.m. each day and will be live streamed on ABC News Live.

In opening statements Monday, Democrats argued the nomination puts the health care of millions of Americans at risk amid an ongoing pandemic and some called on Barrett to recuse herself from any presidential election-related cases. Republicans, who say they already have the votes to confirm Trump’s pick, defended Barrett’s Roman Catholic faith from attacks which have yet to surface from inside the hearing room.

Barrett, 48, was a law clerk to conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and follows his originalist interpretation of the Constitution. She practiced law at a Washington firm for two years before returning to her alma mater, Notre Dame Law School, to teach. She was nominated by Trump in 2017 to the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and confirmed by the Senate in a 55-43 vote.

Here’s how the news is developing Tuesday. All times Eastern:

Oct 13, 7:35 am

Barrett’s friend and colleague: Be careful about ‘too many assumptions’

Nicole Garnett, a friend and colleague of Judge Barrett who has known her since they both served as law clerks for Supreme Court justices, said Barrett has the qualifications and characteristics that will make her an “amazing justice.”

“She’s got a great legal mind, she’s a person of great character, a person of humility, she’s kind to everyone, she’s compassionate, she impresses everybody, she works harder than everybody else,” Garnett said during an interview on ABC News Live.

Garnett, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, had just started a clerkship with Justice Clarence Thomas in 1998 when she met Barrett, who was clerking for Justice Antonin Scalia.

Barrett has said her philosophy is that of Scalia’s, which is to apply the law as written as she sees it — but Garnett warned that the public “should really be careful before we make too many assumptions about people based on the party of the president who nominated them.”

