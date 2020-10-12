Authorities searching for man wanted for burglaries in Smith County

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the identification of a suspect in a rash of burglaries in the Lindale area. According to a press brief, these recent residential thefts have been occurring primarily in the area of Smith County east of Lindale. The unidentified suspect has been entering into unlocked residences during nighttime hours, while homeowners have been asleep inside. The suspect is described as a white male, 18 to 30 years of age, 5’8” to 6’0”, slender build with short hair.

If you recognize this individual or have any pertinent information pertaining to these cases, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Kevin Londoff at (903) 590-2615. You may also email Detective Londoff at klondoff@smith-county.com.