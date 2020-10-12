Animal shelter in Tyler looking for artists for redecoration

TYLER — A beautification project will launch on Wednesday to benefit The Tyler Animal Shelter. The organization is appealing to local artists to help them with the new look. The shelter opened their doors to the public in 2017, caring for 103 dogs and 65 cats. The City’s shelter includes “get acquainted” rooms for people to come in, meet with shelter staff and their potential pet for some time to “get to know each other.” Last year, 482 pets were adopted, 492 were reunited and 349 animals were transferred to 110 different rescue organization partners. Over 1000 people come through the doors annually.

The Animal Shelter Beautification Project invites artists of all ages to submit images of their original artwork to be considered for a mural on the shelter walls. Complete details available by clicking the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/animal-services.