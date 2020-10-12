Mary V’s to soon close their doors

TYLER — A Tyler business is closing their doors after nearly 6 decades in operation. According to a post on Mary V’s facebook page, the contemporary women’s boutique will close after 57 years in business. Owner Shelby Burkett says, “This is something that was not decided over night, and with the events of this year, it just made our decision a little easier, having to go to quarantine and COVID-19.” Burkett worked at the store for many years, before purchasing the business in 2008 at the age of 23-years-old.

Burkett continued, “I want to think you for letting Mary V’s be part of your lives. We have been to graduations, weddings, showers, birthday parties, football games, Christmas morning pajamas, Christmas morning unwrapped gifts, and that little glimpse into your family and to your lives it’s just been amazing.” The store is maintaining regular business hours through the next couple of Saturday’s, while offering 40% blow out sale.