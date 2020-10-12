Tyler transit asking for public insight

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Tyler Transit are evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of transit service in and around Tyler as part of the Transit Route Study. Residents are invited to share their input in hopes of improving bus service within the city. Officials will consider future improvements to routes, schedules and other elements, based on those comments, and other criteria. Residents who want to share their thoughts can take a survey by clicking the link. http://sgiz.mobi/s3/Tyler-Area-Transit-Survey. The survey portion of this study will end Friday.