Tyler extends water disinfectant change

TYLER — The City of Tyler announced the extension of the free chlorine disinfection process on Monday. The lengthening will be for one week until Oct. 19 due to the North East Texas Public Health District Laboratory closure from Oct. 22 through the end of the month for a maintenance project. This additional week gives Tyler Water Utilities field staff and operators more time to collect required samples. The City will implement directional flushing, combined with routine water quality monitoring, in an effort to remove iron particles from water lines and to maintain the highest water quality for customers during this standard industry practice.