Chrissy Teigen returns to social media following pregnancy loss

Her reemergence occurred on Saturday, October 10, when the model and Cravings author shared that she was “finally” able to enjoy a laugh thanks to an Instagram post by Betches.

The post consisted of a quote shared by Kara Morehart, which read, “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?'”

Betches comically captioned it, “It’s the little things.”

Teigen, amused by the post, commented, “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”

Fans and supporters poured out love and condolences to the star and Betches replied, “it is an honor and a privilege.”

Teigen has not posted on social media since she shared news of the tragic loss on September 30.

In that post, the Chrissy’s Court star shared a slideshow of black-and-white photos of her grieving in the hospital and explained “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen also added that she and her husband John Legend had already picked out the name Jack for what would have been their third child together. They are already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she wrote. “So he will always be Jack to us.”

