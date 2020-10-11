Advertisement

Card game argument leaves 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2020 at 12:32 pm

(NEW YORK) -- An argument at a card game led to one man being killed and one man being shot on Saturday.



The incident occurred at approximately 2:59 a.m. on Oct. 10, when authorities from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in Rowland, North Carolina, responded to a report of two men having been shot at a residence.



“The shootings are the result of an argument at a card game,” read a statement released by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.



When the police arrived they found 54-year-old Rodney Lewis of Rowland, North Carolina, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Authorities did not release details on the extent of his injuries.



The first responders also found 24-year-old Jamel R. Hendrix of Lumberton, North Carolina, suffering from a gunshot wound.



Hendrix was immediately transported for treatment at Southeastern Health in Lumberton but died from the gunshot wound suffered at the card game prior to reaching the hospital.



No information was released about the relationships of the individuals who were attending the card game and who the suspect is, how many people witnessed the incident, or what the circumstances were that led to the argument and the subsequent shooting.



Authorities are now actively investigating the shootings and there has been no further information on if there would be any arrests.



