1 person dead, 2 suspects in custody following shooting at Denver protests: Police

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2020 at 6:09 pm

kali9/iStock



(DENVER) -- One person was killed and two suspects were in custody following a shooting at a protest in Denver Saturday, authorities said.



The shooting occurred in the courtyard near the Denver Art Museum, officials said. Police initially said one victim was transported to the hospital and their condition was unknown. Denver police later said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.





Two competing protests were scheduled Saturday afternoon at Denver's Civic Center Park, where the museum is located. One event, called "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive," was hosted by the Denver Communists and other groups, according to a Facebook event page. The other, dubbed a "Patriot Muster" rally, called on patriots to "stand up" and "show up" in promotional materials.



ABC News' Matthew Fuhrman contributed to this report.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



