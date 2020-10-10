Babysitter accused of leaving infant unattended in bathroom closet

SMITH COUNTY — A 26-year-old woman who is accused of leaving a baby abandoned and strapped in a baby bouncer for about three hours is now at the Smith County Jail. According to our news partner KETK, a child was left in a garage apartment on County Road 2249 on October 3. The suspect was identified as Kelsey Paige Frazier from Tyler. Frazier was babysitting a child under the age of 1. At approximately 9:30 am, Kelsey left her garage apartment but did not take the child with her. Instead, the infant was left strapped in a baby bouncer located in the bathroom closet of the garage apartment, a news release said.

At about 12:30 p.m. the same day, a family friend arrived at the residence and heard the dog barking inside of the apartment. When she went inside, she heard the infant crying. The woman found the baby in the baby bouncer and she called authorities. The child was later reunited with her parents.

Frazier was arrested on Oct. 9 after State District Judge Kerry Russell granted an arrest warrant for the criminal offense of Abandoning/Endangering a Child Imminent Danger of Bodily Injury, which is a second degree felony.

Judge Russell set a bond of $150,000. Frazier was transported to the Smith County Jail.