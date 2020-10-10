Jimmie Lee Solomon, ex-MLB executive, dead at 64

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmie Lee Solomon, a top executive for Major League Baseball under Commissioner Bud Selig who established youth academies and helped launch the annual Futures Game of top prospects, has died at age 64. Solomon was among the highest-ranking Black officials in baseball until he left in 2012. His daughter, Tricia Solomon, says he was found dead at his house in Houston and the cause was not immediately known. Academies began in 2006 and alumni who have made it the major leagues include Khris Davis, Hunter Greene, Aaron Hicks, Kyle Higashioka, Dominic Smith, Dillon Tate and Vince Velasquez.