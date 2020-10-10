Cornyn, Hegar clash over virus, court in Texas Senate debate

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Republican John Cornyn and Democrat MJ Hegar clashed over the response to the cornavirus pandemic and the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice Friday night in the only scheduled debate of their U.S. Senate race. Cornyn, who has been in the Senate since 2002 and is seeking a fourth term, faces an unusual fight in fast-changing Texas. Hegar, an Air Force veteran who narrowly lost a U.S. House race in 2018, is an underdog in a state where Democrats haven’t won statewide in 25 years. Early voting is set to begin Tuesday in Texas.