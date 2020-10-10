(SPRINGFIELD, Mass.) -- When Jaynes Andredes arrived at her new job at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, she stepped foot into a familiar place, but with a very different role. On Sept. 28, Andredes took to Facebook to proudly share her decadelong journey from working as a janitor to a newly hired nurse practitioner at the same hospital. "I learned as a custodian that every part of the hospital and every person who works in the hospital is important," Andredes told "World News Tonight." After putting herself through five years of nursing school, Andredes was rehired two weeks ago at Baystate Medical Center as a nurse practitioner in trauma surgery. Andredes shared her journey of hard work in a simple photo of her three work badges: a janitor badge, registered nurse badge and her newly minted nurse practitioner trauma surgery badge. She wrote, "10 years of work, but worth it." Andredes told "World News Tonight" she wears all of those badges proudly. "I hope that my story can inspire people who feel maybe discouraged by their past or where they come from," she said. "I just want to let them know, if I can do it, anyone can." Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

From janitor to health care hero at the same hospital, nurse practitioner shares her decadelong journey

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2020 at 9:13 am

Jaynes AndredesBY: HALEY YAMADA AND ERIC NOLL, ABC NEWS

(SPRINGFIELD, Mass.) -- When Jaynes Andredes arrived at her new job at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, she stepped foot into a familiar place, but with a very different role.



On Sept. 28, Andredes took to Facebook to proudly share her decadelong journey from working as a janitor to a newly hired nurse practitioner at the same hospital.



"I learned as a custodian that every part of the hospital and every person who works in the hospital is important," Andredes told "World News Tonight."



After putting herself through five years of nursing school, Andredes was rehired two weeks ago at Baystate Medical Center as a nurse practitioner in trauma surgery.



Andredes shared her journey of hard work in a simple photo of her three work badges: a janitor badge, registered nurse badge and her newly minted nurse practitioner trauma surgery badge.



She wrote, "10 years of work, but worth it."



Andredes told "World News Tonight" she wears all of those badges proudly.



"I hope that my story can inspire people who feel maybe discouraged by their past or where they come from," she said. "I just want to let them know, if I can do it, anyone can."



