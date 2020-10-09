City Council meeting agenda and participation form available online

TYLER — Tyler City Council meetings are now open to the public. Meetings take place on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, on S.Bonner Ave. Tyler residents wishing to make public comment on any agenda item, can do so either electronically, in-person or over the phone by calling (903) 363-0651. Electronic forms must be submitted by 7 a.m. on the date of the Council Meeting. Those submitting electronically should ensure the correct phone number is provided on the form.

Public speakers will be called at the phone number they list during their item of interest. Those attending City Council in-person may physically fill out a Public Participation Form located outside the Chambers’ main entrance. To see the upcoming agenda click the link. https://www.cityoftyler.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=5565. For more information, please call (903) 531-1100.