TISD: all students to return to on-campus learning by Nov. 2

TYLER — Tyler ISD has requested that all students return to their respective campuses as soon as possible, and at the latest by November 2. TISD says, around 60% of remote learners are failing one or more classes. As Texas compulsory education requirements allow, students who do not return to school will be considered truant and eventually unenrolled from the District. For parents who choose to pursue alternative means of education for your child[ren], other alternatives are available:

Options include:

Transfer to another school district

Enroll in an online K-12 school

Withdraw to home school

For students who have a medical attestation from a M.D. or D.O., test positive for COVID-19, or have to quarantine because of the virus, a remote learning option will be available during that specified timeframe. For more details students are urged to contact their campus principal.