Today is Friday October 09, 2020

Program Schedules  Listen Live!
Advertisement

Two Texans arrested in Illinois in Tennessee death

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2020 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – Police say two people from Texas have been arrested in Illinois in connection with a death this week in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 26-year-old Jeremy Byram was charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering and 27-year-old Jeanna Chacon was charged with being an accessory after the fact. Byram and Chacon are both from Abilene, Texas. The TBI said Brian Diss of Savannah, Tennessee, was found dead Thursday, with evidence of foul play. Byram and Chacon were arrested in Saline County, Illinois, and are being held without bond while they await extradition.

Advertisement

Two Texans arrested in Illinois in Tennessee death

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2020 at 3:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) – Police say two people from Texas have been arrested in Illinois in connection with a death this week in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 26-year-old Jeremy Byram was charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering and 27-year-old Jeanna Chacon was charged with being an accessory after the fact. Byram and Chacon are both from Abilene, Texas. The TBI said Brian Diss of Savannah, Tennessee, was found dead Thursday, with evidence of foul play. Byram and Chacon were arrested in Saline County, Illinois, and are being held without bond while they await extradition.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement